Bodycam shows moment armed suspect fires shotgun at Florida deputy

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has released bodycam video showing an armed suspect firing a shotgun through the front door of his home at a deputy.

The sheriff's office says on Nov. 30, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at NE 84th Place, in Silver Springs.

"Upon arrival, the victims advised that their neighbor, Phillip Luke, fired multiple shots at their home while they were inside with their two children."

After a deputy knocked on the door to Luke's home and announcing he was law enforcement, they say about 30 seconds later, Luke fired a shotgun through the front door at the deputy.

The deputy ran back to his vehicle to wait for backup. After about an hour, they say Luke surrendered.

Sheriff Billy Woods said, "Every day, each one of my deputies faces situations that have the potential to become dangerous or even deadly. That night, Deputy Fretts relied upon his training and, by the grace of God, he was not injured or killed. Please, keep my deputies in your prayers."

Luke was placed under arrest and charged with Shooting into a Dwelling, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Cruelty Toward a Child and Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. He was transported to the Marion County Jail where he is held on a $75,000 bond.

