Boeing pushes back Starliner mission indefinitely for 'deeper-level troubleshooting'

Boeing's Starliner is headed back to the factory.

Boeing tweeted on Friday that the spacecraft will return to the factory for "deeper-level troubleshooting" on its four propulsion system valves.

The tweet also said the launch was pushed back indefinitely to "make way for other national priority missions."

The Starliner has sat atop the Atlas V rocket in United Launch Alliance's Vertical Integration Facility since Aug. 4, where Boeing was working to restore function to the affected valves.

Boeing will continue to provide information and updates at the mission at www.StarlinerUpdates.com.