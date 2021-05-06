Bojangles announces 15 locations for the Orlando area

article

Bojangles is coming back to Orlando!

Bojangles, while based out of North Carolina, has several locations across 14 different states. They serve southern food, like fried chicken, biscuits, sweet tea, and more.

The chain announced a new business venture this week with 'Chaac Foods Restaurants,' an experienced food operator, which will allow them to open 40 new Bojangles locations over the next seven years.

The new locations will reportedly include 20 in Georgia, five in Tennessee, and 15 in the Orlando area. There was previously a Bojangles in the Orlando area but it closed.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the accomplished team at Chaac Foods," said Jose Costa, Chief Development Officer for Bojangles. "The company’s caliber of operations is well-recognized, and to have a partner with that pedigree invest in Bojangles speaks volumes about our brand and our growth plans for the future."

