Judge to decide if Florida woman accused of killing husband at Daytona Beach hospital will get bond

The woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital is headed to court on Friday.

Ellen Gilland, 76, was arrested last month following an hours-long stand-off with police. Her attorneys are hoping to have her released on bond.

It was just last month that a judge denied her bond when she made her first appearance, but now her attorneys are expected to present evidence to the judge that she deserves compassion in this case.

Gilland faces several charges including premeditated first-degree murder for the death of her husband. Police say the couple allegedly decided if Jerry Gilland’s health continued to decline that, Ellen would shoot and kill him – and then kill herself.

One legal expert weighed in saying that her charge stems from the fact that the couple appears to have planned it for weeks and that it is possible she could be released on bond at some point.

(Photo of Ellen Gilland via Volusia County Corrections)

"I would sincerely hope that her counsel would begin to put together everything and anything about the history of this woman to be able to show the state attorney’s office and present evidence to the state attorney's office that compassion, in this case, cannot be ignored," said attorney Bert Barclay.

In January, the AdventHealth hospital in Daytona Beach was put on lockdown for hours while police and negotiators tried to coax Ellen out of her husband’s hospital room. Police say she was not deemed a threat to other patients.

Her bond hearing is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

