Brevard County deputy, Marine veteran passes away

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Harry Cieszynski who passed away this week.

The sheriff's office says Cieszynski had his family by his side during his final moments.

"Harry proudly served our agency and community for over 25 years and was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served his country both stateside and abroad."

Deputy Cieszynski served the community as a member of the Uniform Patrol Services and Court Services "working hard each and every day to protect our citizens."

"Harry took great pride in being a member of our agency, serving his country and loved his family dearly."

Cieszynski is survived by both of his parents and five children.