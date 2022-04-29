Brevard Zoo building retirement homes for its older animals

Animals entering their ‘golden years’ at the Brevard Zoo will have a comfy place to retire.

The zoo says it is creating new "retirement homes" specifically for its older animals.

The animal experience curator says when animals reach 80-percent of their life expectancy, they'll be moved to modified structures. Some of the modifications might be adding steps or a creative space.

"As we have animals that start to reach those ages where the normal habitats or normal social groups aren’t as helpful for them anymore, we work really, really hard to find different places in the zoo where we can fit them."

The zoo says it'll build more than 10 "retirement homes" for the aging animals.