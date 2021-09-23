Brian Laundrie arrest warrant cites 'unauthorized' debit card use after Gabby Petito death

As the search for Brian Laundrie at Florida’s Carlton Reserve entered its fifth day, the 23-year-old was indicted by a grand jury on charges "related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito," specifically his "unauthorized" use of a debit card in the wake of Petito’s death, according the the FBI’s Denver division.

RELATED: Gabby Petito: Timeline of 22-year-old woman's disappearance, death

The FBI released the indictment documents tied to the arrest warrant citing alleged "‘Use of Unauthorized Access Devices’ related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."

According to the indictment handed down by a grand jury, "From on or about August 30, 2021, through and including on or about September 1, 2021, in the District of Wyoming and elsewhere, the Defendant, Brian Christopher Laundrie, knowingly and with intent to defraud, used one or more unauthorized access devices, namely a Capitol One Bank debit card ending in 8774 and a personal identification number for Capitol One Bank accounts ending in 0525 and 8665, and by such conduct obtained things of value aggregating to $1,000 or more during that period, which affected interstate commerce."

The FBI urged anyone with information about Laundrie to come forward.

"While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide," The FBI said in a statement. "We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI."

Shortly before the FBI's announcement, a North Port law firm announced it would offer $20,000 for information leading to Laundrie's location.

Meanwhile, search teams found nothing of note Wednesday at a Florida wilderness park where they have spent days looking for Laundrie. But the search resumed on Thursday at the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve park where Laundrie’s parents told police their son had gone there after returning home without Petito on Sept. 1.

RELATED: 911 call reveals Brian Laundrie seen hitting, 'slapping' Gabby before disappearance

The outdoors search includes thousands of acres of forbidding, swampy subtropical terrain replete with alligators, snakes, bobcats, coyotes, turkey, deer and many other wild creatures. There are more than 100 miles of hiking and horseback riding trails, plus numerous camping areas and rivers.

Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue classified Petito’s death as a homicide — meaning her death was caused by another person — but did not disclose how she was killed pending further autopsy results. Laundrie, 23, is considered a person of interest in the case.

RELATED: Brian Laundrie's neighbors call on him to end his silence in search for Gabby Petito

With online sleuths and theories multiplying by the day, the FBI and police have been deluged with tips about possible Laundrie sightings. Joshua Taylor, the North Port Police Department spokesperson, said none have so far panned out. He also batted down rumors that Laundrie had been captured Tuesday.

"These reports are unfortunately false. Please rest assured that when Brian is found, we will be more than happy to let everyone know," Taylor said in an email.

The FBI is seeking information from anyone who may have seen Laundrie and Petito in the Grand Teton area as well as any other tips nationally.

Anyone with information regarding Petito’s disappearance and death or Laundrie’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI national hotline at 1-800-225-5324 or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Detroit, Cincinnati and Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.



