Brightline slashes travel costs between Orlando and South Florida for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

By Dani Medina
Published 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Brightline announced a series of Black Friday and Thanksgiving deals for travel between Orlando and South Florida starting at $39. 

The high speed rail announced last week a Black Friday sale that calls for $59 one-way SMART fares for adults and 50% off fares for kids. This deal only applies to travel between Orlando and South Florida through February 2024 and must be booked by Nov. 27. 

There's also a deal for travel between Orlando and West Palm Beach: an additional 50% off reduced fares for travel through Thursday, Nov. 16. 

If you plan to travel on Thanksgiving, Brightline also reduced prices to $39 SMART fares for adults and $19 for kids. 

SMART fare prices range from $79 to $119, depending on the date and time of travel. 

Click here for more information or to book. 