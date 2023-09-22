Brightline Orlando train service between Miami and other popular South Florida cities officially begins

Travelers can now catch a ride to and from Orlando, Miami and other popular South Florida cities on board a higher-speed Brightline train.

After two prior delays, the highly-anticipated rail service officially launched Friday.

FOX 35 News' Morgan Parrish went along for the northbound inaugural ride from Miami to Orlando to give a preview of what to expect aboard the train.

What is Brightline?

Brightline is Florida's higher-speed passenger rail service. Earlier this year it made history as the fastest train in the Southeast, reaching speeds of 130 mph.

Brightline currently serves Orlando, Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach. It has plans to service Tampa in the near future.

(Brightline)

What can guests expect on board a Brightline train?

When guests board a Brightline train, officials say they can expect spacious leather seats with plenty of legroom, access to complimentary, high-speed wifi, charging ports at every seat and multiple food and beverage stations onboard. Guests will also find a designated place for bikes and ample room throughout coaches for carry-on storage.

Where is the Brightline Orlando station located? What amenities does the Brightline Orlando station offer?

Brightline's modern, two-story Orlando space is located adjacent to Terminal C at the Orlando International Airport (MCO).

The Brightline Orlando Station is located at 10705 Jeff Fuqua Blvd. South, Orlando FL 32827.

The station offers the following amenities:

Mary Mary Bar, which serves craft cocktails and small bites

MRKT PLACE, a retail shop offering gifts and refreshments

BrightKids, a children’s play area

Like its trains, the station also offers free WiFi and charging stations at every seat.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Premium lounge at the Brightline Orlando Station (Brightline)

Brightline to Orlando ticket cost

The company offers two classes of service: SMART and PREMIUM. Brightline’s PREMIUM service will provide complimentary drinks and snacks in a dedicated lounge and train coach.

One-way SMART fares will start at $79 and one-way PREMIUM fares will begin $149, according to Brightline's website.

Tickets can be purchased here.

How long will a Brightline train ride take from Orlando to Miami?

Travelers can expect to travel from Orlando to Miami on a nonstop Brightline train in two hours and 59 minutes, and from Orlando to West Palm Beach in two hours.

"Additional dedicated trains will continue to serve commuters and the South Florida region between Miami and West Palm Beach with early morning departures at 5:00 a.m. from West Palm Beach and late night departures until 12:45 a.m. out of Miami," according to a Brightline press release.

What will be Brightline Orlando's train schedule between Central and South Florida?

The Orlando station will operate daily, offering 16 round trips from Central Florida to South Florida.

During the weekdays, hourly southbound departures from Orlando to Miami will run from 5 a.m. until 8:50 p.m. The first southbound train from Orlando arrives in Miami at 8:30 a.m. Hourly northbound departures from Miami to Orlando will run from 6:50 a.m. until 9:45 p.m. The first northbound train from Miami will arrive in Orlando at 10:15 a.m.

On the weekends, hourly southbound departures from Orlando to Miami will run the same as weekdays, with the first southbound train from Orlando also arriving in Miami at 8:30 a.m. The hourly northbound departures from Miami to Orlando on the weekends, will begin at 5:45 a.m. and run until 9:45 p.m. The first northbound train from Miami will arrive in Orlando at 9:15 a.m.