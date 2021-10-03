Car hits pedestrian, seriously injuring her, Florida troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol said that a woman was hit by a car and seriously injured on Saturday.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. on State Road 100.

Troopers said that a 23-year-old driver hit the 55-year-old woman who was walking in the left lane.

FOX 35 is awaiting an update on the victim’s condition.

