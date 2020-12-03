Carnival cancels cruises through February 2021

article

Carnival Cruise Line announced on Thursday that it is canceling remaining itineraries from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston through Feb. 28.

The cruise line is also canceling select itineraries for specific operations in 2021, as it implements its plans for the resumption of cruising in 2021, including cruise operations in February from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston and moving the inaugural sailing of Mardi Gras until April 24, 2021.

Mardi Gras will operate from Port Canaveral and remains the most anticipated new ship to operate from North America in 2021. The new cruise will feature BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea.

"We apologize to our guests but we must continue to take a thoughtful, deliberate and measured approach as we map out our return to operations in 2021," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Our commitment to the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit is at the forefront of our decisions and operations."

On Wednesday, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced that it has extended its cruise cancellations through February of next year.

All Norwegian cruises schedule from Jan. 1, 2021 through February 28, 2021 are canceled. Some voyages in March are also canceled.