Carnival's 'Mardi Gras' to arrive at Port Canaveral on Friday

The public is invited to come and watch as Carnival Cruise Line's newest ship, Mardi Gras, pulls into Port Canaveral on Friday morning.

The ship is expected to pass Jetty Park by 6:15 a.m. and proceed to the Middle Turning Basin, where she will turn around and transit to CT3 by 7 a.m.

"Visitors may view the Mardi Gras’ arrival and from Jetty Park, or from The Cove district. Access to viewing points at Port Canaveral will be limited, and traffic in and around the Port will be controlled," officials said.

"We have been waiting for the Mardi Gras to come home for some time, and we know that there is a tremendous public interest to watch her arrival at the Port," said Port CEO Capt. John Murray. "We have worked with BCSO to address the public’s demand while maintaining our focus on public safety."

Mardi Gras is the largest of Carnival's ships. The 180,000-gross-ton vessel is the first ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Mardi Gras will accommodate more than 5,200 guests and a crew of 2,000. Guests will have the choice of more than 2,600 staterooms and 180 suites across 11 categories.

No drone photography will be allowed during the arrival of the ship on Friday.

Vehicles heading to Jetty Park should enter the Port via George King Boulevard. Parking passes must be purchased online prior to arriving at the park. Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be out assisting drivers with directions and monitoring traffic and boater access.

PARKING

Jetty Park: Limited number of guaranteed admission special parking passes are available at https://shop.portcanaveral.com/. Guests with annual passes are not guaranteed admission to the park. No drone photography is permitted. No pets are allowed.

Boat ramps parking: Freddie Patrick Boat Ramps and Rodney S. Ketcham Park Boat Ramps vehicle trailer parking will be open and available to boaters on a first come, first serve basis. Guests at Water’s Edge Café may park their vehicles if parking is available.

Terminal 1 overflow parking lots: The paved overflow parking lot and unpaved Lot E are available on a first come, first served basis.

Cove parking for restaurants: Paved parking lot south of the Cove dining district will be open in the morning for the public. Following Mardi Grad’ arrival, Cove parking lot will be available for merchant patrons.

Bus, Uber, Lyft drop-off: Parking lot at lot H, located at George King Boulevard and N. Atlantic Avenue is available for commercial vehicle drop-off.

