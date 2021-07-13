Carnival to require unvaccinated guests sailing from Florida to have travel insurance

article

Carnival Cruise Line announced that passengers sailing from Florida homeports who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to have travel insurance.

The new policy is effective with sailings departing on July 31, 2021.

"Currently, we will waive this requirement for children under the age of 12 who are ineligible for vaccines," Carnival's website reads. "Each unvaccinated guest must provide proof of a valid travel insurance policy at the time of check-in that has a minimum of US$10,000, per person, in medical expense coverage and US$30,000 coverage for emergency medical evacuation and without COVID-19 exclusions."

The insurance policy must name the unvaccinated guest as the policyholder or beneficiary. Guests without the required proof of insurance will not be permitted to sail and no refund will be provided.

Royal Caribbean recently implemented a similar policy, requiring passengers on Florida cruises who have not been vaccinated to have travel insurance.

