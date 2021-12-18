Carnival updates mask policy in response to omicron variant

article

Amid concerns about the spread of the omicron variant, Carnival Cruise Line has updated its policy about face masks for travelers onboard its ships.

In an update on Friday, Carnival says all guests, ages two and above, are requested to wear masks at all times when indoors, except when eating or drinking or when in their own staterooms and "when outdoors if in large gatherings and physical distancing cannot be maintained."

The new rules apply to sailings through January 31, 2022.

Guests will also be required to wear masks during the entire embarkation and debarkation process, during any Carnival-approved shore excursions and while on any transportation vehicles, including water shuttles.

"Additionally, when going ashore, guests must be prepared to follow all local guidance regarding masks and physical distancing. The status of local guidelines will be shared with guests prior to debarkation at the destination," Carnival's website states.

Vaccinated guests are not required to maintain physical distance on board the ship. However, Carnival does recommend the following:

Indoors – Remain at least 6 feet from others not in your cruise companion group. As such, we encourage you to take the stairs whenever possible, if you are able to do so.

Outdoors – Remain at least 3 feet from others when not wearing a mask and not in your cruise companion group.

As for those sailing from February 1, 2022 through March 30, 2022, Carnival strongly encourages all guests to wear face masks in all indoor public areas, "particularly guests who are unvaccinated, except when eating or drinking. All guests age 2 and older will be required to wear face masks in elevators and in designated indoor entertainment venues, all retail shops, in the casino and at any indoor activity with children under 12 years (i.e., Captain’s Welcome, Build-A-Bear, Family Harbor and Sky Zone)."

According to the website: "Guests will be required to wear face masks prior to being seated in our main dining rooms and in the Lido Buffet area and in other designated areas where signs are posted, such as in the gym, unless exercising on cardio equipment."

Sailings longer than 10 days may have additional mask wearing requirements.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad, the World Health Organization said Saturday.



