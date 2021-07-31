Carnival's Mardi Gras ready to set sail from Port Canaveral

Carnival's newest ship, the Mardi Gras, sets sail on Saturday evening for the first time ever!

It's a huge day for the cruise line industry and the ports as business returns after being shut down for more than 17 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mardi Gras is the largest vessel in Carnival's fleet and it will take just 4,000 passengers on the first paid cruise out of the port since March of 2020. On Saturday, it will begin year-round 7-day Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral. It is expected to depart at 6 p.m.

Its departure marks the restart of the cruise industry at the port, which saw its last ship set sail 16 months ago. Several cruise lines have run test cruises out of Port Canaveral, in anticipation of resuming sailing.

"Over the next two to three weeks, you're going to see a lot of activity of active sailings out of Port Canaveral. And that's what's got us excited right now," said Canaveral Port Authority CEO Captain John Murray.

This brand new ship has just about everything you can think of available to passengers, including a roller coaster! The attraction is the centerpiece of the "Ultimate Playground."

The "BOLT" coaster will run along an 800-foot track, at over 180 feet above the sea. The motorcycle-inspired vehicles are all-electric, featuring a speedometer to clock your ride. Riders have a choice of a fast ride - up to 40 miles per hour or a slower ride to enjoy the views at the top of the ship.

The news comes as the state of Florida and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue a lawsuit over the CDC’s return-to-sail order.

Port Authority and Carnival will host ribbon-cutting ceremonies Friday for Cruise Terminal 3, which was built specifically for the Mardi Gras, and BOLT, the first roller-coaster at sea.

The vessel also features 19 decks and 20 dining options, including restaurants by Chef Emeril Lagasse and Shaquille O’Neal. The Mardi Gras can hold more than 5,000 passengers and is the first ship in North America to run on eco-friendly liquefied natural gas.

