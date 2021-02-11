CDC issues new quarantine guidelines for those who have been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new quarantine guidelines for those who've been vaccinated.

The CDC is now raising questions about how long the vaccines will protect people from contracting the coronavirus. It says that if you got the shot more than three months ago, you should quarantine for two weeks if you suspect you were exposed to someone with the virus just in case the vaccine is no longer effective.

They say the timeline is still being studied and will be updated as more data becomes available.

RELATED: Winn-Dixie to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday

So far, more than 9 million people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. That's roughly 3-percent of America's population.

Dr. Suraj Saggar says the reason we may still need certain measures in place is because we want the shot to work.

Advertisement

"Until we can fully quantify and understand how much the risk is of transmission asymptomatic transmission. That's the key here, asymptomatic vaccination, just because you're asymptomatic doesn't mean that the virus is not still in your nose and you can sneeze and you can cough and you can, while you're talking and spread to someone around you."

RELATED: Federal government says counterfeit masks sold to hospitals in at least 5 states

For now, it’s a waiting game, but leading health experts say they are optimistic. The CDC says while the vaccines have proven to have high effective rates for preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19, there is still limited information on how well the vaccines might reduce transmission.

That’s why they still say people who have been vaccinated will need to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

