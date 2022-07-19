CDC to release new COVID-19 guidance for cruise industry

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to list new recommendations for the cruise industry in terms of COVID-19 testing and vaccination protocols.

The CDC says new COVID recommendations for cruise ships will be coming out as early as Wednesday and it could mean companies could set their own rules.

This comes as the CDC is ending a voluntary COVID-19 reporting program for the cruise industry. The program required participating cruise lines to report the vaccination status for each ship, including all passengers and crew members.

Now, cruise lines will be able to make their own vaccination and testing decisions.

The CDC said travelers have access to recommendations that allow them to make informed decisions about cruise ship travel. It still advises that you not cruise if:

The cruise industry was dealt a huge blow after it was shut down for more than a year because of the pandemic. Sailing resumed in the summer of last year.