Central Florida barbershop owner shoots masked gunman

A barber opened fire after he said a person entered his shop with a gun. It happened over the weekend in Melbourne and the owner of that barbershop talked only to FOX 35 News.

"It was a regular day. We were just here cutting hair," said Oral Reid.

He was cutting hair at his New York Hair barbershop in Melbourne when danger barged in the front door.

"I looked up, there's a gentleman in a ski mask, hoodie, in full black waving a gun around."

Melbourne police say that man was 24-year-old Marlon Mascoe. Officers say he came in with the gun drawn pointing it at customers.

MORE NEWS: Suspect dead, deputy injured during traffic stop shooting in Brevard County, officials say

That's when Reid jumped into action, getting his own gun from out of a drawer.

"When I stood up, he pointed straight back at me as if he was going to shoot at me," Reid told FOX 35 News. "And I went back down. Ane then when he pointed the gun again at the people over to the side, I said that was my moment to shoot – and I just fired."

That shot hit Mascoe in the leg, dropping him to the ground. As one customer called 911, the others kicked the gun away and kept Mascoe on the ground.

MORE NEWS: DeBary restaurant owner says she doesn't want business from Biden supporters

Mascoe was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the hospital. As for Reid, he's just happy things didn't turn out even worse.

"It's very scary. I still have the jitters. But I'm just planning to go home to my family and my kids. That's what's important."

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.