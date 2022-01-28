Central Florida cold snap: 5 P's to help you prepare for chilly weather

Central Florida is about to get hit with the coldest temperatures we've seen in 4 years! This means you can actually break out that winter coat that's been collecting dust in your closet.

With chilly temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s, many residents may feel caught off guard with how to prepare for such big weather changes in the Sunshine State. How do you keep your plants alive? Will your pipes be affected? How do you keep your family safe?

That's why Seminole County has released a simple 5 P's to follow during Florida's cold snap.

RELATED: Bundle up! Coldest weather in years on the way to Central Florida

"Most Floridians aren't accustomed to freezing temperatures. With lows dipping below 30° over the weekend, prepare to protect yourself, your home and your pets."

PEOPLE

Hypothermia can be a risk with prolonged exposure to cold weather, especially if a person is sweating or wet, Seminole County says. Be sure to bundle up and stay warm during the cold weather.

PETS

If you're cold, they're cold. Pets should be inside during extreme temperatures. Don't leave Fido and Fluffy outside!

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

PLANTS

Hard freezes can easier kill plants. Be sure to bring them indoors or cover them up. Experts recommend using frost cloth, sometimes known as "plankets" which are sold at plant nurseries and garden centers. If you can’t find frost cloth, you can use bedsheets, but make sure the sheet doesn’t have holes. Plastic sheets are not recommended. Find more tips HERE.

PIPES

Cover exposed pipes and allow outdoor faucets to slowly drip to prevent freezing and breaking.

PRACTICE FIRE SAFETY

Use heating sources safely and according to instructions. Do not use fuel-burning devices inside. Also, be sure to check that your smoke alarms are in proper working order.

Lows tonight into early Saturday bottom out in the 30s in most locations with the air cold enough to promote a light freeze over northern Florida. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect Saturday morning from 4 -10 a.m. "Feels like" temps Saturday morning will range from 25-27 degrees, so certainly bundle up if you're heading out early.

The coldest air will be arriving overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Currently, Freeze Watches are up for much of the area for Sunday morning. These watches will likely get upgraded to Freeze Warnings. A HARD FREEZE is possible as far south as northern portions of Lake and Volusia counties. A lighter freeze looks likely closer to Orlando.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates. Click here for Orlando weather, Central Florida weather conditions, and live radar.