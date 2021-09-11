Central Florida first responders climb flights of stairs to honor 9/11 victims

Saturday marks 20 years since the horrific September 11 terror attacks and Central Florida firefighters are paying tribute to those who rushed toward the danger to try and save lives.

The Orlando Fire Department posted a video of firefighters in full gear climbing 110 flights of stairs "to pay respect to those who were running into the World Trade Center to help others during the attacks on 9/11 - 20 years ago."

"We are humbled by the turnout today to support the stair climb that honors all of the fallen each year on 9/11," the department wrote on social media.

RELATED: Man honors victims of 9/11 with nearly 3,000 flags on his front lawn

The department was joined by Orlando police and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in downtown Orlando for a moment of silence, remembering when the first tower was struck.

The American flag was also hoisted above Orange Avenue, "to let the community know we will #NeverForget."

On Saturday, the Orlando community came together for the Tunnel to Towers 5K.

RELATED: Tunnel to Towers: Brother of firefighter who died on 9/11 made helping others his mission

The ‘Tunnel to Towers Foundation’ is a non-profit organization aimed at raising money and hosting events to support military families and first responders. It was created to honor a New York City firefighter who lost his life on 9/11.

Stephen Siller strapped on his gear and ran toward the World Trade Center from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to help others inside before the twin towers collapsed.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.