Central Florida first responders return after helping in Louisiana following Ida

On Saturday, Central Florida fire departments will welcome home first responders after being sent to some of Louisiana’s hardest-hit areas by Hurricane Ida.

The crew is part of the Central Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 4 led by the Orlando Fire Department, Orange County Fire Rescue, and Seminole County Fire Department that deployed on Aug. 30.

The mission to Louisiana included 40 team members and one K-9 from Seminole, Orange, and Osceola counties, along with the cities of Orlando, Kissimmee, Melbourne, and Clermont.

The Task Force 4 team includes firefighters, paramedics, structural engineers, doctors, search and rescue K9s, and other highly-trained specialists.

