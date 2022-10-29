Central Florida inmate tries to stab deputies with broken wooden plunger: sheriff

A Florida inmate already behind bars was re-arrested this week after trying to stab deputies with a broken wooden plunger handle, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Isaac Brevil, 35, now faces five additional felonies following the incident at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, including four counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Brevil was in jail after being arrested last month for fleeing a traffic stop in Flagler County.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened on Thursday when Brevil reportedly got a plunger to unclog a toilet in a cell – then refused to give the plunger back through the cell meal flap opening when deputies told him to do so.

"This dirtbag broke the wooden plunger stick creating sharp points on each end of the wooden stick," Sheriff Staly said.

After Brevil broke the plunger handle in two, deputies used "clear-out" chemicals to gain compliance, but it had no effect. That's when detention deputies had to go into the cell, which they said Brevil had blocked using a mattress. At some point, the sheriff said Brevil tried to stab the deputies with the broken pieces of the plunger.

"Fortunately, he wasn’t able to penetrate the body armor the deputies were wearing, which saved them from serious injuries," Sheriff Staly said. "During the struggle to regain control of this violent offender one deputy’s elbow was fractured."

Brevil was eventually subdued when detention deputies used their Tasers.

"I will not tolerate anyone, especially an inmate, attacking a Deputy Sheriff," added Sheriff Staly. "I commend our detention deputies for how they handled a very dangerous situation and thank God the injuries were not any worse. We all pray for a speedy recovery for our deputy."

