Central Florida man among those arrested during riots at U.S. Capitol

article

An online report shows there were at least three men from Florida who were arrested during the protests.

Listed as arrested for unlawful entry are John Anderson of St. Augustine, Matthew Council of Riverview and Michael Curzio of Summerfield.

Curzio had reportedly served several years in prison on an attempted first-degree murder charge. Records state he was released from prison in 2019.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android

Lawmakers are vowing an investigation into how law enforcement handled Wednesday’s violent breach at the Capitol, questioning whether a lack of preparedness allowed a mob to occupy and vandalize the building.

RELATED: Lawmakers vow to investigate police after pro-Trump mob breaches Capitol

Advertisement

U.S. Capitol Police, who are charged with protecting Congress, turned to other law enforcement for help with the mob that overwhelmed the complex and sent lawmakers into hiding. Both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the complex before it was cleared Wednesday evening.

Four people died, one of them a woman who was shot and killed by police inside the Capitol. Three other people died after suffering "medical emergencies" related to the breach, said Robert Contee, chief of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department.

RELATED: Facebook, Instagram indefinitely blocking President Trump, Zuckerberg says

Police said 52 people were arrested as of Wednesday night, including 26 on the Capitol grounds. Fourteen police officers were injured, Contee said.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.