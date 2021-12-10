Central Florida man having 'bad day' wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket

article

A bad day turned into a very good day for a Central Florida man.

Tavores Tymes, 46, of Altamonte Springs claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game.

"I was having a bad day and called up an old friend who sent me $20.00," Tymes told the Lottery. "The next morning, I used the cash to buy a Scratch-Off ticket and just like that, I won! I immediately drove up to Tallahassee to claim my $1 million prize!"

Tymes purchased his winning ticket from Wawa, located at 1390 East Altamonte Drive in Altamonte Springs. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

He says he plans to invest his money in property by growing crops and living off the land.

