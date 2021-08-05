Central Florida man spends $2, wins $1,000 a week for life

article

Luck was on a Central Florida man's side after he spent $2 on a scratch-off ticket and ended up winning $1,000 a week for life!

Dwayne McGee, 40, of Kissimmee, claimed a top prize from the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.

McGee purchased his winning ticket from Hiawassee Lotto & Food, located at 717 North Hiawassee Road in Orlando.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

