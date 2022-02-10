Central Florida police department suggests turning in your bad ex for Valentine's Day

article

A post from the Port Orange Police Department is going viral for asking people to turn in their exes for Valentine's Day.

It reads in part, "Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Information that they’re driving with drugs? Give us a call and we’ll take care of the rest."

Reactions to the post are pretty mixed.

"It sounds pretty cruel especially during a Hallmark holiday. But I mean if someone’s done something bad they need to pay the price," one person told FOX 35 News.

Another said, "I think that’s wild. I think it’s pretty sloppy. We shouldn’t ruin the holiday that’s meant for love.

The department says it's joining other departments across the country in this "Valentine's Day Special."

