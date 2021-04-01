Central Florida school district to offer vaccines to students 16+

Lake County Schools announced it will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all its employees and students age 16 and older at its high schools.

Vaccinations will begin next week.

Parents or legal guardians must accompany minor students ages 16 and 17 who want to get the vaccine.

Doses will be given as scheduled:

Eustis High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

1st dose on April 5th

2nd dose on April 26th

South Lake High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

1st dose on April 6th

2nd dose on April 27th

Leesburg High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

1st dose on April 6th

2nd dose on April 27th

Lake Minneola High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

1st dose on April 7th

2nd dose on April 28th

Tavares High School from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

1st dose on April 8th

2nd dose on April 29th

Lake County is the first Central Florida school district to offer vaccinations at its schools.