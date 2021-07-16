Central Florida server accused of altering receipts to increase tips, deputies say

article

A Central Florida waitress has been arrested after deputies say she was altering receipts to increase her tip amounts.

Kayla Conner, 33, is facing multiple charges including petit theft and organized fraud.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Iron Skillet restaurant on West Highway 318. They say the manager told them that two patrons had complained that their bank accounts did not match the amount of money they should have been charged.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: 84 animals, child found in 'unlivable' conditions in Florida home

Deputies the restaurant provided them with 20 receipts that appeared to be altered. After interviewing Conner, they say she initially denied changing the tip amounts but later admitted to changing tips on ‘several transactions’ that week. Deputies say she also admitted to filling in a tip where the receipt was left blank.

TRENDING: Detroit woman tracks down stolen Mercedes, suspect dragged from barbershop by dreds

One victim says Conner changed his $3.90 tip to $53.90. Another victim says he left a $6 tip which was changed to a $100 tip.

Connor was arrested.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.