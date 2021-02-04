Central Florida shivers through another morning of freezing weather

Thursday morning is starting off chilly throughout Central Florida so don't forget a jacket if you have to leave the house.

There is an active Freeze Warning around Orlando and all the way up north that will run through mid-morning. Some areas to the north woke up to temperatures in the 20s!

Polk, Osceola, and south Brevard counties are under a Frost Advisory through much of the morning.

"Lots of frost, lots of chill," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King.

It won't be nearly as cold as it was on Wednesday, with highs in mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be cool in the 40s.

If you're missing the heat, it's coming back! On Friday, it will warm up to the 70s which will stick around through the weekend. There is potential for some rain and strong storms on Saturday and/or Sunday, so you may want to keep an umbrella handy.

