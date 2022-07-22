Central Florida sizzles, rising rain chances this weekend

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 96 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 77 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Temperatures will sharply rise as we head into late morning-early afternoon. Expect hot mid-90s inland, closer to 90 along the coast. Rain chances rise for mainly for inland areas after 2 p.m. or so. Lightning and heavy downpours will be the norm in any stronger storms. Rain chances inland hold at 50% or less, coastal locales hang in the 20% range or less.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Not much change at the theme parks on this Friday. Hot, humid conditions reign supreme-showers and storms return mainly after 2 p.m. Expect afternoon highs in the 95-degree range.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Out at the beaches on this Friday....let the sunshine in!! Looking good on the sand at all Central Florida beach fronts! Highs near 90 and developing ocean breeze.

Rain chances are quite low, maxing out at 20%, most stay warm n' dry. Surf looks small and around 1' in a dribble of southeast swell. Rain chances stay quite low all weekend long at area beaches, sunshine high! Enjoy!

LOOKING AHEAD:

This weekend features the highest rain chances well inland away from the beaches. Coastal rain opportunities look rather low. Temps stay quite high, 90s dominate for the afternoon, 70s for the overnights. Rain chances take a jump up by Monday-Tuesday next week with coverage in the 60% range.

The tropics are quiet with storm formation not expected for the next 5 days.