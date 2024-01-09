Central Florida storm damage: Videos, photos show tornado aftermath, downed trees amid severe storms

Stream FOX 35 News:

A powerful line of storms made its way across the state on Tuesday, bringing damaging winds and possible tornadoes along with them.

FOX 35 crews are scattered across the region to capture the aftermath of the storms.

Here's a look at some of the reported damage around Central Florida:

Marion County

A tree fell onto and through a mobile home in the Whispering Oaks Mobile Home Park in Belleview on Thursday. The carport and back of the house were hit by a tree.

Tree down on Marion Oaks Boulevard in Ocala

Florida Panhandle

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis took an aerial tour of Panama City, Florida, where multiple suspected tornadoes are believed to have touched down Tuesday morning. The NWS in Tallahassee said it would send survey teams out on Wednesday to survey the damage and confirm tornadoes and possible tornadic ratings.

