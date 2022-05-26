Central Florida therapy dogs head to Texas to support grieving families

Grieving families in Uvalde, Texas will soon be getting a visit from comfort dogs from Central Florida.

The dogs are taking off from Orlando International Airport on Thursday to bring love to the families of the victims of Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Macy and her owner, Bear Berman, will join six other dogs in Texas.

Macy is a trained therapy dog with Crisis Response Canines who specializes in stress management. She's visited hospitals in Central Florida and brought love and comfort to those at the Pulse memorial.

Berman says this is their first deployment out of state.

"It's awesome to feel the immediate gratification of seeing a person go from tears to smiles. It's a return on the investment."

The dogs will be in Texas for six days. While in town, they'll visit hospitals and other areas in the community.

