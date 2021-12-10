Central Florida to see near record heat just weeks before Christmas

After a foggy start, Central Florida will see near record temperatures to start the weekend.

The record for Leesburg is 85 degrees (set back in 2019).

"I'm forecasting 85 today for Leesburg. The record for Sanford is 85 (set back in 2019), I'm forecasting 84 for Sanford today," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

"It's going to be an unseasonably warm day. Normal temperature is 75-degrees. We're going at least 10-degrees above that."

Orlando will see a high of 85. Ocala is expected to hit 84. Skies will remain rain-free throughout the day.

