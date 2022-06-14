Central Florida to see triple digit 'feels like' temperatures all week with some storms

Today's forecast high: 95 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

The heat and humidity will be high this week. Afternoon highs will range from the low-90s along the coast to the mid-90s across the interior. Heat index values will range from 103 to 106 degrees through the start of the weekend. Shower and storm chances will be around 30%-40% this afternoon. The east coast and west coast sea breeze will collide in the center of the Florida peninsula. Heavy rain, gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning remain the primary hazards.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Park visitors can expect an uptick in storms heading into the early afternoon/evening. Storms will have the capability of producing heavy rain and lots of lightning. Should storms approach, seek shelter immediately. High temps at the parks will hit near 94+ so make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks in the a/c.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

If you are heading out to the beach today, you can expect mostly sunny skies through the morning hours. After noon, there is a rise in shower and thunderstorm activity. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Feels-like temperatures will be in the triple digits, so pack plenty of water and don't forget to reapply sunscreen. Rip current risk remains in the moderate range.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Hot and steamy conditions will remain in place this week across the Florida peninsula. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper-90s in Orlando by the end of the work week and through the beginning of the weekend. Afternoon thunderstorms will be at 20%-30% coverage by the end of the week.

As for the tropics, there is an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the Caribbean Sea with a 40% chance for development within the next 5 days. Other than this area, things remain quiet in the tropics. The FOX 35 Storm team continues to track the tropics and will update you if anything changes.