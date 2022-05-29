Central Florida Weather: Another warm day with afternoon, early evening storms possible Sunday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 90 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 71 degrees



Main weather concerns: Another warm and humid day across Central Florida. Afternoon and early evening isolated thunderstorms and showers are possible. The highest chance of rain will be from Orange to Brevard counties, with the greatest threat of stronger storms being south of Orlando. The primary threats will be gusty wind, cloud-to-ground lightning, and downpours.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

There is a 50% chance of rain Sunday and temperatures will climb back into the low 90s. By the afternoon, there is a possibility of showers/ thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Sunday will be a pleasant beach day. The day will start with mixed skies for Sunday with the possibility of showers in the afternoon. Temperatures at the beaches will be in the mid 80s.

Surf will be around 2 feet with a moderate rip current risk. Winds will be out of the south at 5 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances increase for Memorial Day. The good news is it will not be an "all-day" event.

Most of the rain will come in the afternoon clearing out for the evening hours. Rain chances remain elevated at 50% as we head into next week.