Central Florida woman accused of pushing baby into traffic

A Central Florida woman is facing aggravated child abuse and felony attempted murder charges. She's accused of pushing her baby in a stroller into traffic several times forcing cars to swerve out of the way!

It happened Wednesday night on West Colonial Drive in Winter Garden.

"She was pushing it and raising her hands!" a witness told FOX 35 News exclusively.

She says she saw it happen as she drove home from work.

"As I was getting close, I'm approaching and she threw the stroller pretty much in front of the car and held it," the witness said. "I wanna say maybe this close! It was that close! It was like oh my God! Thank God that I was able to stop. Thank God the guy that was behind me was able to stop."

Other witnesses say the suspect, 28-year-old Laronda Pressley, pushed the child into traffic several more times.

Officers eventually arrested her and the child was taken into the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

