Central Florida woman wins $1 million on lucky scratch-off ticket
APOPKA, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is $1 million richer after scoring the top prize from a scratch-off ticket!
Lottery officials say Erica Reyes, 37, of Apopka, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $880,000.
Reyes purchased the winning ticket from the Liquor Master Discount Liquor, located at 901 East Semoran Boulevard in Apopka. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
More trending stories:
VIDEO: Florida woman says she spotted a 'baby dinosaur' running through yard
Gordon Ramsay to open restaurant in Orlando this year
Advertisement
Alligator takes a stroll through Publix parking lot in Florida
‘Is the man available?’: Handsome shelter worker helps dog adoption photo go viral