Central Florida woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from Publix
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman is $1 million richer after picking up a winning scratch-off ticket from Publix.
Carmen Santiago Rolon, 55, claimed the top prize in THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.
Rolon bought the ticket from the Publix at East Colonial Drive. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.
The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
