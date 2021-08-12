Chances increase for disturbance in Atlantic to become Tropical Storm Grace

article

While forecasters continue to track Tropical Depression Fred, another system brewing in the Atlantic could become our 7th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven now has an 80 percent chance for development in the next 2 days.

The system is moving toward the west near 21 mph and this general motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected into early next week.

"On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Saturday, move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday, and then be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday night and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression tonight and a tropical storm by Saturday."

If named, this system could be our next named storm "Grace".

NOAA updated its outlook on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Wednesday, maintaining that it will be an above-average season.

They predicted 15 to 21 named storms are possible, with seven to ten becoming hurricanes and three to five of those becoming major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or higher.

"After a record-setting start, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead," said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA administrator. "NOAA will continue to provide the science and services that are foundational to keeping communities prepared for any threatening storm."

NOAA scientists say they believe the likelihood of an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is 65 percent. They noted a 25 percent chance of a near-normal season and a 10 percent chance of a below-normal season.

