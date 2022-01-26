‘Charlie Brown’ voice actor from 1965 Christmas special dead at age 65

article

Peter Robbins, the former child actor who first put a voice to Charles Schultz’s lovable "blockhead" Charlie Brown has died , according to reports.

He was 65 years old.

Robbins, born in 1956, began working in 1963 on shows like "Rawhide," "The Donna Reed Show" and "The Munsters" but he is best known for playing Charlie Brown in 1965’s "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and other "Peanuts" cartoons like "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and the full-length animated movie "A Boy Named Charlie Brown."

His family told FOX 5 San Diego that Robbins died by suicide last week.

Robbins first voiced Charlie Brown in a 1963 documentary about Schultz also called "A Boy Named Charlie Brown," according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Robbins quit the business before college and worked as a real estate agent in San Diego, according to his IMDB profile.

Voice actor Peter Robbins (R) and Snoopy attend the DVD release for Warner Home Video's "You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown" held at the Hollywood &amp; Highland courtyard on October 7, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodri Expand

Robbins struggled with his mental health at times, including bipolar disorder and was sentenced to five years in prison in 2015 for making threats to a manager of a mobile home park and San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore. He also spent time in rehab for addiction issues.

In 2019, after Robbins got out of prison, he spoke to FOX 5 , opening up about his mental health issues. "I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life can turn around in the span of a month, like it did to me. I came out of prison and I’m a better person for it. I’m much more humble and grateful and thankful that I lived through the experience."

Peter Robbins is perhaps best known for voicing the lovable "blockhead" in 1965's "A Charlie Brown Christmas." (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

He added at the time, "Charlie Brown fans are the greatest fans in the world and everybody is willing, I hope, to give me a second chance."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

