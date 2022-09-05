Charlie Crist to make 'important campaign announcement' in Orlando on Tuesday

Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, will be in Orlando on Tuesday for what his office calls an "important campaign announcement."

His running mate, Karla Hernandez, and Congressional candidate Maxwell Frost will also be at the news conference.

According to an email from his office, the announcement will be about a new campaign initiative. No other details were provided.

Crist resigned from Congress on Aug. 31 to focus on his race against current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The two will face off in the November election after Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida during the primaries, defeating Nikki Fried, the state agriculture commissioner.

Crist is supposed to speak at 4:15 p.m. but his location has not been released.