Check your county: Early voting in Central Florida ends this weekend

Election officials say roughly half of all registered Floridians have already cast their vote and if you're hoping to vote early, you're running out of time.

Early voting ends on Saturday or Sunday depending on which Central Florida county you live in.

You can check your county HERE.

More than 200,000 people in Orange County have already cast their ballots. Those numbers are evidence of the high interest and emotions of this election.

With just days to go before Election Day on Nov. 3, FOX 35 News is learning law enforcement is keeping an eye out to make sure the polls stay safe.

"There’s no indication that we should have any violence around our polling places," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll shows three out of four voters are concerned about violence on Election Day.

Brevard County has brought in guards to protect ballot drop off boxes. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says his deputies have been preparing for months.

"We're looking at any scenario that can happen. Unfortunately, we don’t know who’s in their garage somewhere in America planning an attack. We don’t know that. We pray to God it doesn’t happen."

In Orange County, the Supervisor of Elections has hired an off duty deputy for the main election office on Kaley Street through Election Day.

