Chilly, rainy day ahead for Central Florida

Central Florida can expect a chilly and rainy Tuesday.

Our next low pressure system is in the Gulf of Mexico this morning and will bring widespread showers across our viewing today and Wednesday morning.

Shower activity will increase in coverage starting mid-morning on the west side of the peninsula and early this afternoon across the Orlando metro. We could see heavy rain this evening and overnight. As for now, just a few lightning strikes are possible and there is no threat of severe weather.

A gloomy and chilly day is ahead. Afternoon highs will be in the upper-50s across most of the viewing area. Once the rain clears by Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be slow to rise.

On Thursday, highs will be in the upper-60s, warmer, but still below normal for this time of year. As for our long-range forecast. It looks like temperatures will be warmer as we head into the first week of February.

