Chilly start before weekend warm up -- and then another cold front

Florida's weather will feel like a roller coaster over the next few days!

Friday morning started off chilly with 'feels-like' temperatures in the 30s and 40s for much of Central Florida. Highs will only get to the mid-60s. Tonight, temperatures will be chilly in the 40s.

"It's going to be beautiful. The humidity is down. This is below average for this time of year, normal temperature is around 72," said FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

On Saturday and Sunday, a warm up will arrive with the low 70s and beautiful weather if you have some outdoor activities planned.

Then the next cold front comes back around.

Early Monday morning, colder air will move over Central Florida and a few showers will pop up. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s on Monday. Tuesday will be even colder, with lows in 40s and a high of 58 expected.

