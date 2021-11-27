Chilly weekend for Central Florida, second big cold front on the way

We start the weekend on a cool note. A cold front moved across the state overnight leaving much cooler wake-up temperatures this morning.

Afternoon highs today will be in the upper-60s/low-70s across East Central Florida with lows in the 40s and 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine, so enjoy it while it lasts.

Sunday will bring an increase in cloud cover and our next front.

It looks like the coolest day for the next week will be on Monday. That's when our next big cold front comes through.

"We'll be looking at those overnight 30s up in north Central Florida and afternoon highs holding on to those mid to upper 60s," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro.

Next week will be mostly dry with warming temperatures. We will be back in the mid-70s by the middle of the week.

