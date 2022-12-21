Freezing cold 'feels like' temperatures in the teens for parts of Central Florida on Christmas Eve

Today's high: 69 degrees

Tonight's low: 59 degrees

Rain: Morning rain ends-trends much drier for the remainder of the day

Main weather concerns:

No main weather concerns today.

BEACHES:

The moderate rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is around 2-3' in NE swell.Temperatures beach side reach the upper 60s North of the Cape, lower 70s to the South with water temps near 68.

THEME PARKS:

Theme parks will see highs near 69 this afternoon. Dry conditions are expected by late morning through the afternoon.

OUTLOOK:

An Arctic cold front will send very cold air into Central Florida by overnight Friday into Saturday/Christmas Eve morning. Freeze warnings are looking likely during the holiday weekend and FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAYS are being issued for Saturday and Sunday to account for these frigid changes.

Wake up temps Christmas Eve morning will be down in the 20s and 30s all across the viewing area, highs only rise into the 40s and low 50s on Saturday. Christmas Day brings similar temps with freeze warnings looking likely then as well.

Wind-chills or "feels like" temps will range from the teens to 20s during the morning hours. Consider your pipes, plants and pets during this time. Skies will stay dry through the period.