Christmas Day brings beautiful beach weather to Central Florida

Merry Christmas Central Florida!

We have some lovely weather in store for the big day! As you open your presents this morning, temperatures remain in the 50s, but the sun will be shining.

As you head out to church, or enjoy lunch outside, there is no chance for rain and temperatures will be warming into the mid to upper-70s. Our latest warming trend has only just begun.

Orlando will have highs in the 80s beginning on Monday, and they continue through all of next week.

If you are already looking ahead to your New Year's Eve plans, temperatures at midnight will be in the upper-60s with partly cloudy skies. We ring in 2022 on a warm note with dry conditions.

The FOX 35 Storm Team wishes you and your family and Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

