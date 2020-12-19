Christmas Eve cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida

article

The Christmas holiday is just around the corner and it looks like Santa will see some chilly temperatures in Central Florida when he arrives!

First, we are tracking rather dry conditions to start the week with clear skies through Wednesday.

On Sunday night, however, we are tracking a cold front that will bring rain chances up into the early morning hours on Monday.

Then, a second cold front will approach our region on Christmas Eve.

"As of now, our latest forecast models have this storm arriving on afternoon Thursday and clearing out by the overnight hours," says FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro.

It looks to bring rain and cooler temperatures as it moves through the region.

Afternoon highs Christmas Eve will be in the mid-70s, and then dropping to the low-60s on Christmas Day.

Bundle up for any of your outdoor plans on Christmas!

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest holiday weather updates.