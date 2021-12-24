Expand / Collapse search

Christmas Eve shooting injures 3, including child, in Orange County, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Updated December 25, 2021 7:55AM
Suspect on the run after shooting hurts 3 people including 6-year-old

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people, including a six-year-old, were injured after a shooting in Orange County on Christmas Eve, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 35 that there was a shooting shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a Taft residence on 5th Ave.

They said that an unknown suspect fired several rounds at the victims, a 35-year-old man, 24-year-old woman, and a 6-year-old, from a moving vehicle. 

The victims reportedly sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital in stable conditions.

The suspect is said to have fled the scene in a vehicle and is still at large.

