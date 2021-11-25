City of Gainesville to open up its Cold Night Shelter program Friday

article

The City of Gainesville is opening up its cold weather shelters for a few upcoming chilly nights.

City officials said they anticipate severe weather conditions, including temperatures below 45 degrees, on Friday night through Monday.

The program is called Cold Night Shelter and aims to provide shelter for families, women and children in need.

The program typically runs from Nov. 1 to March 31.

Officials said in a news release that "St. Francis House and GRACE Marketplace at the Empowerment Center will provide Cold Night Shelter services to people in need of shelter as long as overnight temperatures remain below 45 degrees Fahrenheit."